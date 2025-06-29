Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised orange alerts for numerous districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the region faces persistent heavy rainfall, especially in Shimla. Over the next 48 hours, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi are projected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alerts predict light to moderate rainfall in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rains across multiple Himachal districts, warning of possible intense spells at isolated locations. Light rains may occur in certain areas of Kullu, Una, and Chamba, with Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti potentially seeing rainfall in the coming hours.

The continuous downpour has significantly affected daily life in the hill state, causing waterlogging, slippery roads, and poor visibility. While some residents appreciate the respite from heat, others express concern over infrastructure strain. Authorities advise caution and preparedness, highlighting the risks of flash floods and landslides.

Despite local challenges, tourists from neighboring states enjoy the cooler weather. Officials emphasize vigilance and adherence to safety advisories during the monsoon, urging travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay cautious near risky areas.

