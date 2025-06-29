Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for several districts in Himachal Pradesh amid ongoing heavy rainfall. The alerts warn of potential flash floods and landslides, impacting daily life and infrastructure. Tourists relish the cooler climate while authorities emphasize safety and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised orange alerts for numerous districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the region faces persistent heavy rainfall, especially in Shimla. Over the next 48 hours, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi are projected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alerts predict light to moderate rainfall in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rains across multiple Himachal districts, warning of possible intense spells at isolated locations. Light rains may occur in certain areas of Kullu, Una, and Chamba, with Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti potentially seeing rainfall in the coming hours.

The continuous downpour has significantly affected daily life in the hill state, causing waterlogging, slippery roads, and poor visibility. While some residents appreciate the respite from heat, others express concern over infrastructure strain. Authorities advise caution and preparedness, highlighting the risks of flash floods and landslides.

Despite local challenges, tourists from neighboring states enjoy the cooler weather. Officials emphasize vigilance and adherence to safety advisories during the monsoon, urging travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay cautious near risky areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025