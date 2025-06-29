Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State
The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for several districts in Himachal Pradesh amid ongoing heavy rainfall. The alerts warn of potential flash floods and landslides, impacting daily life and infrastructure. Tourists relish the cooler climate while authorities emphasize safety and preparedness.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised orange alerts for numerous districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the region faces persistent heavy rainfall, especially in Shimla. Over the next 48 hours, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi are projected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Yellow alerts predict light to moderate rainfall in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rains across multiple Himachal districts, warning of possible intense spells at isolated locations. Light rains may occur in certain areas of Kullu, Una, and Chamba, with Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti potentially seeing rainfall in the coming hours.
The continuous downpour has significantly affected daily life in the hill state, causing waterlogging, slippery roads, and poor visibility. While some residents appreciate the respite from heat, others express concern over infrastructure strain. Authorities advise caution and preparedness, highlighting the risks of flash floods and landslides.
Despite local challenges, tourists from neighboring states enjoy the cooler weather. Officials emphasize vigilance and adherence to safety advisories during the monsoon, urging travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay cautious near risky areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tourists Return to Kashmir Amid Revived Confidence Post-Pahalgam Tragedy
Shimla Police's Drug Bust: 11 Grams of Heroin Seized, Two Arrested
Tragic Incident: Nepalese Driver Found Dead in Shimla
Shimla's First Customer Facilitation Centre Boosts Water Services
Police Vehicle Accident Raises Concerns in Shimla