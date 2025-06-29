Tragedy Strikes Rath Yatra: Stampede in Puri Claims Lives

A tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra near Puri's Gundicha Temple claimed several lives and injured others, casting a shadow over the annual pilgrimage. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Panda expressed sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the vast number of devotees present, estimated between 10 to 15 lakh, despite substantial precautions being taken.

Panda conveyed condolences on social media, saying, "This is a sad development. I express my condolences and pray for the victims' families to have patience and courage." Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other leaders also extended heartfelt condolences, praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed to ANI that three fatalities occurred due to suffocation amid the vast crowd, with six more injured. He assured that the situation is under control after deploying additional police and sending senior officials to the site. Investigations into the cause of the stampede are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)