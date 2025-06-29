Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede at Sharadhabali Claims Lives

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Odisha stampede incident where three devotees died at Sharadhabali. Odisha's Chief Minister has promised swift action, expressing sorrow and responsibility. Multiple officials, including the Law Minister, are on-site as investigations continue to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede at Sharadhabali Claims Lives
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Sunday, announced his communication with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding the tragic stampede in Puri that resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Pradhan assured that the state government has committed to taking necessary measures to address the calamity.

Minister Pradhan informed media sources, including ANI, about the Chief Minister's proactive stance. Majhi has publicly acknowledged the incident on social media platform X, apologizing for the chaos and conveying condolences to the affected families. The state administration is determined to rectify the situation and prevent future mishaps.

Further actions include an investigation into security flaws, ordered by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed the deployment of the state's Director General of Police for an on-ground assessment. Emergency response teams have been mobilized to manage the crowd and review the event's security failings.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025