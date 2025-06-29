Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede at Sharadhabali Claims Lives
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Odisha stampede incident where three devotees died at Sharadhabali. Odisha's Chief Minister has promised swift action, expressing sorrow and responsibility. Multiple officials, including the Law Minister, are on-site as investigations continue to prevent such occurrences in the future.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Sunday, announced his communication with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding the tragic stampede in Puri that resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Pradhan assured that the state government has committed to taking necessary measures to address the calamity.
Minister Pradhan informed media sources, including ANI, about the Chief Minister's proactive stance. Majhi has publicly acknowledged the incident on social media platform X, apologizing for the chaos and conveying condolences to the affected families. The state administration is determined to rectify the situation and prevent future mishaps.
Further actions include an investigation into security flaws, ordered by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed the deployment of the state's Director General of Police for an on-ground assessment. Emergency response teams have been mobilized to manage the crowd and review the event's security failings.
