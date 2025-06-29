Left Menu

Tragedy at Puri: Stampede Claims Lives During Jagannath Rath Yatra

Odisha Chief Minister announced Rs 25 lakh support for families of stampede victims during the Rath Yatra in Puri. With new administrative appointments, strict measures are ordered to prevent future tragedies. The incident resulted in the loss of three lives and prompted a high-level inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:43 IST
Tragedy at Puri: Stampede Claims Lives During Jagannath Rath Yatra
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded during the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, prompting Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to announce financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased. The stampede, caused by overcrowding, resulted in the unfortunate demise of three devotees, as confirmed by the Odisha CMO.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Majhi ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the Development Commissioner's oversight. Significant administrative changes ensued, with Chanchal Rana appointed as the District Collector and Pinak Mishra as Superintendent of Police, while previous officials faced suspension for negligence.

Expressing sorrow and seeking forgiveness, Majhi reiterated the state's pride in Rath Yatra and assured robust measures to prevent future mishaps. Echoing this sentiment, he emphasized the safety and sanctity of the festival and called for accountability among responsible parties, as noted in his social media statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

