Tragedy at Puri: Stampede Claims Lives During Jagannath Rath Yatra

A tragic incident unfolded during the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, prompting Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to announce financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased. The stampede, caused by overcrowding, resulted in the unfortunate demise of three devotees, as confirmed by the Odisha CMO.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Majhi ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the Development Commissioner's oversight. Significant administrative changes ensued, with Chanchal Rana appointed as the District Collector and Pinak Mishra as Superintendent of Police, while previous officials faced suspension for negligence.

Expressing sorrow and seeking forgiveness, Majhi reiterated the state's pride in Rath Yatra and assured robust measures to prevent future mishaps. Echoing this sentiment, he emphasized the safety and sanctity of the festival and called for accountability among responsible parties, as noted in his social media statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)