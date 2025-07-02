Maharashtra: Oppn walks out from assembly over farmer suicides, delay in soybean payment

Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly twice staged a walk-out on Wednesday over the issues of farmer suicides and non-payment to soybean cultivators whose crop was procured by government agencies.

More than 700 farmers have ended their lives in the state in the first three months of this year, claimed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar as he moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue. Speaking on the notice for adjournment, he questioned the BJP-led government's priorities, citing the sanctioning of Rs 20,000 crore for the Shaktipeeth expressway to link Goa with Nagpur.

''Every day, farmers are dying by suicide, and yet the government remains indifferent. From January to March this year, 767 farmers committed suicide. Of these, 200 cases were declared ineligible for aid (to the kin of the deceased) while inquiries in 194 cases are still pending,'' Wadettiwar said.

He also accused the government of making false promises before elections about granting loan waiver and Minimum Support Price (MSP) 1.5 times the input cost. ''Soybean and cotton growers have not received proper price for their produce,'' he said.

Wadettiwar also condemned agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate for allegedly calling farmers ''beggars,'' and former minister Babanrao Lonikar for making ''insensitive and derogatory statements'' against farmers.

The Congress leader referred to an incident in Latur where Ambadas Pawar (65), a farmer, reportedly yoked himself to a plough because he could not hire an oxen.

''Instead of setting up committees, the government should act. Farmers do not want committees, they want relief,'' Wadettiwar said.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, however, rejected the adjournment motion, following which opposition members staged a walkout, accusing the government of insensitivity and avoiding discussion. Earlier, the House witnessed heated exchanges after the opposition alleged irregularities in soybean procurement. Wadettiwar claimed that soybean growers have not been paid for the procurement of their produce.

Cooperation and Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal stated that a record amount of soybean was procured this year from more than 51,000 farmers, and Rs 5,500 crore were directly transferred to their bank accounts.

A controversy arose when Andura Shetkari Company, a farmer collective in Balapur tehsil of Akola district, failed to deliver 1,297 quintals of soybean to the government warehouse despite recording its procurement, the minister said, adding that a payment of Rs 36 lakh was withheld pending investigation of the case registered against the company. Efforts are underway to ensure that payments are made to the farmers affected by any discrepancy, Rawal assured.

The original question was raised by MLA Daulat Daroda, followed by supplementary questions from Hemant Ogle, Randhir Savarkar, Nana Patole, Rohit Pawar, Kailas Patil and Jayant Patil.

Dissatisfied with the minister's response, the opposition members walked out of the House in protest.

Meanwhile, after the second walk-out by the opposition on the farmer suicide issue, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said farmers' problems should not be politicised.

The government considers it its primary responsibility to resolve farmers' problems and support them through all adversities, he said.

''Farmers are the backbone of our economy and true providers of our society. This government belongs to farmers. We are prepared to discuss any issue concerning them at any time,'' Pawar said.

''You (opposition) have the opportunity to raise all farmer-related issues during tomorrow's scheduled discussion. Creating disruption in the House does not serve the purpose of farmers' interest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)