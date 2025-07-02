African Swine Fever case detected in Arunachal

A confirmed case of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported from Luaksim village in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district on Wednesday, officials said.

The case was detected after a blood sample sent for laboratory diagnosis at the National Research Centre on Pig in Assam's Rani returned positive, Kanubari Mobile Veterinary Unit veterinary officer Dr Ganno Tayeng said.

The veterinary department in Longding has issued a public advisory to contain and control the spread of ASF.

In accordance with standard operating procedures, district veterinary officer (DVO), Longding, Dr Ojuli Moyong, has declared a 1km radius around Luaksim village an infected zone.

He added that a 10 km radius beyond the infected zone has been marked as a surveillance zone.

The department has also banned the movement of pigs and piglets in and out of the infected and surveillance zone,s besides banning the sale and slaughter of pigs within the notified areas until further notice.

It also declared the closure of all local pig markets, including temporary or weekly markets, within the notified areas.

