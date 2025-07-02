Probe into Telangana plant explosion hampered due to death of key officials

Investigators probing the devastating explosion at the pharma plant of Sigachi Industries near here face significant challenges as three key officials who could have provided crucial data have died in the tragedy.

According to a factories department official, the deaths of the factory manager, DGM (production) and an operator are expected to impede the acquisition of information vital for the probe.

The investigation by the factories department officers may take about a fortnight, subject to availability of information.

The official, however, affirmed that there will be no delay in concluding the probe.

The investigation will thoroughly examine the potential lapses in safety protocols, operational failures or any sudden issues that may have caused the accident.

It is too early to elaborate on the inquiry as the rescue operations concluded only on Tuesday, he told PTI.

Though the exact cause is still under investigation, the official said the explosion that left 38 dead is believed to have resulted from excessive pressure build-up in the dryer of the unit.

''Basic reason is excess pressure built up in the dryer. The contributory factors for the pressure building have to be examined. The factors could be temperature exceeding the desired levels, besides others.'' Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of past similar occurrences and preventive measures taken.

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries Ltd said it lost 40 of its team members in the explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant. The company also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

