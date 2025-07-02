Nivea India Pvt Ltd Voted India's Most Trusted Skincare Brand for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. continues to lead in consumer trust, having been named the Most Trusted Skincare Brand in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year that NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. has held this distinguished position, a testament to its unwavering commitment to care, quality, and trust. The 14th edition of TRA's Brand Trust Report, conducted across 16 cities with inputs from over 2,500 peer- influencers, evaluated consumer perceptions across a wide array of categories. In the skincare category, a total of 12 brands were assessed, with NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. emerging at the top. Commenting on the recognition, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- NIVEA India Pvt Ltd., said, "Trust forms the foundation of every product we craft, and this acknowledgment from Indian consumers is the truest reflection of our purpose- to care beyond skin. Being recognized as the Most Trusted Skincare Brand for the fifth year in a row is an honor that we deeply cherish." N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, added, "A brand's performance in TRA's Most Trusted Brands is a direct reflection of consumer sentiment, representing their instinctive response to unaided brand trust attributes. NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. being ranked as the Most Trusted Skincare Brand for the fifth consecutive year is a rare and remarkable accomplishment. It signifies the brand's enduring engagement and consistent delivery on consumer expectations. Trust holds paramount importance in the skincare category, particularly because these products are applied directly to the face, where safety and efficacy are most personal." With a comprehensive portfolio spanning body lotions, skin creams, lip care, sun protection, body washes, deodorants, and men's grooming essentials, NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. continues to meet the evolving skincare needs of Indian consumers with care, empathy, and innovation. As it steps into another year of trusted leadership, NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. remains committed to creating products that reflect the brand's promise of healthy, nourished skin for all.

About Beiersdorf AG Beiersdorf has stood for innovative skin care and pioneering skin research for over 140 years. The company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2024 Beiersdorf generated sales of €9.9 billion and an operating result (EBIT excluding special factors) of €1.4 billion. Leading international brands such as NIVEA (the world's no. 1 skin care brand*), Eucerin, La Prairie, and Hansaplast are cherished by millions of people around the world every day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, and Chantecaille complement the extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through its wholly owned subsidiary tesa SE, Beiersdorf is a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. Guided by the purpose 'Care Beyond Skin', Beiersdorf pursues an ambitious sustainability agenda with the target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045 and aims to champion a more inclusive society. Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com. * Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2024 About TRA Research TRA Research is a consumer-insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing consumer perceptions through two globally acclaimed matrices of Brand TrustTM and Brand DesireTM. TRA Research conducts primary research with consumer-influencers across 16 Indian cities every year. TRA's Brand Trust Report 2022 is the 11th in its series. TRA Research is also the publisher of India's Most Desired BrandsTM To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: NIVEA India is officially named India's Most Trusted Skincare Brand in TRA's 2025 report for the 5th year, spotlighted through a mark featuring the 2025 Brand Trust recognition

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)