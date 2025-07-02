Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Two Kanwariyas dead, 13 injured as Truck overturns in Tehri Garhwal

Two Kanwariyas were killed and 13 others injured after a truck carrying 16 pilgrims overturned near Jajal in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday morning, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:02 IST
SDRF team conducting rescue operation after truck accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Two Kanwariyas were killed and 13 others were left injured after a truck carrying 16 pilgrims overturned near Jajal in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday morning, said officials. Five of the injured have been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh with serious injuries, and the remaining are being treated in the Narendra Nagar sub-district hospital.

"A truck accident took place near Jajal at around 9.30 AM... A total of 16 people were in the truck. 8 have been sent to the Narendra Nagar sub-district hospital... 5 with serious injuries have been admitted to AIIMS. Two pilgrims have died. One is completely stable," Tehri Garhwal CMO Dr Shyam Vijay told ANI. "Our medical teams reached the spot immediately, and it was reported that a truck was found overturned," he added.

Meanwhile, the work is being done on a war footing to restore the Yamunotri National Highway damaged by heavy rains and landslides in Uttarkashi district. The washed-out road near Silai Band is likely to open by Tuesday evening. According to a release, work is also underway with heavy machines in Ojri. Seven Poklane and JCB machines are engaged day and night from both sides for the said work.

The District Magistrate said that the priority of the administration is to make the road routes smooth as soon as possible and provide all possible assistance to the pilgrims and local citizens. He has instructed all the teams deployed on the spot to work with full sensitivity and vigilance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

