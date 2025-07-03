Haryana's Grand Vision: From Disneyland to Global Spiritual Hub

In a major strategic move, the Haryana government aims to transform the state into a global tourism hotspot. Led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the administration is rolling out ambitious projects designed to boost the local economy and create thousands of jobs.

The centrepiece of these efforts is a proposal to build a world-class Disneyland in the heart of the Delhi-NCR region. Coupled with the expansion of events like the International Gita Mahotsav, Haryana is poised to become a hub for cultural celebrations and spiritual tourism.

Wednesday saw a key meeting between CM Saini and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, discussing the strategies to preserve Haryana's cultural heritage. Planned developments also include organising multiple Melas at Surajkund annually, further sealing Haryana's spot as a tourism magnet.

CM Saini called the Disneyland project a potential game-changer, expected to bring economic, cultural, and social benefits not just for Haryana but for the entire country. The site for this ambitious project, about 500 acres near Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, is strategically located near major highways and rail corridors.

The initiative is expected to bring a surge in employment opportunities, infrastructure development, and draw international tourists, boosting revenue for both the state and the country. The Surajkund Mela remains a cornerstone for showcasing India's diverse arts and crafts from local and international artisans alike.

Looking ahead, the government plans additional events including Diwali Mela and Book Fair at Surajkund, enriching the cultural calendar. CM Saini also highlighted the importance of the International Gita Mahotsav as a platform to promote India's spiritual heritage. For its grand execution, he urged the Union Government to extend financial support.

