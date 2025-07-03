Andhra Pradesh's EAGLE Initiative Swoops Down on Narcotics

The Andhra Pradesh Government's intensified efforts against narcotics trafficking have yielded substantial results. The Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has seized more than 21,736 kilograms of ganja from trains coming in from Odisha over the past six months, according to state officials.

This crackdown, particularly focused on Eluru district, was implemented under the guidance of State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna stated that their operations prioritizing trains from Odisha have helped confiscate massive amounts of ganja, as the substance is predominantly transported from there.

Launched in November 2024, EAGLE operates with advanced technology, including drones and satellite surveillance, to prevent any potential ganja cultivation, while promoting alternative agriculture. The initiative underscores Andhra Pradesh's commitment to eliminating narcotics, facilitated by district narcotics control cells and special courts.

