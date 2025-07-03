JM Financial Introduces Versatile Large & Mid Cap Fund

JM Financial Asset Management announced the launch of its JM Large & Mid Cap Fund, a new open-ended equity scheme targeting investment in large and mid-cap stocks.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is set to begin on July 4 and will conclude by July 18.

The scheme is designed to blend liquidity with prudent risk management, aiming to deliver consistent performance amid fluctuating market conditions. Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer of Equity at JM Financial, emphasized the fund's potential to capture growth and stability within India's dynamic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)