JM Financial Introduces Versatile Large & Mid Cap Fund
JM Financial Asset Management has launched a new fund, JM Large & Mid Cap Fund, focusing on large and mid-cap stocks. The fund aims for flexibility and risk management. The NFO period is from July 4 to July 18, 2025. As of May 2025, their assets under management are Rs 13,869.03 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
JM Financial Asset Management announced the launch of its JM Large & Mid Cap Fund, a new open-ended equity scheme targeting investment in large and mid-cap stocks.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is set to begin on July 4 and will conclude by July 18.
The scheme is designed to blend liquidity with prudent risk management, aiming to deliver consistent performance amid fluctuating market conditions. Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer of Equity at JM Financial, emphasized the fund's potential to capture growth and stability within India's dynamic economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement