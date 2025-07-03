Left Menu

Indogulf Cropsciences’ IPO Debut: A Modest Entry into Market

Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd's IPO made a modest stock market debut with shares fluctuating slightly around the issue price of Rs 111. Despite initial gains, the stock finished marginally lower. The IPO received substantial backing from institutional investors, priced between Rs 105-111, highlighting market interest in the agribusiness sector.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:54 IST
Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) had a subdued debut on Thursday, as its shares ended slightly below the issue price of Rs 111.

The stock saw a minor initial gain, climbing to Rs 112.60 on the BSE before closing at Rs 110.80, down 0.18 per cent, illustrating the volatile market sentiment.

At the NSE, the situation mirrored with shares climbing by 1.8 per cent to Rs 113, only to slide back to Rs 110.35 by day's end. The IPO, which was oversubscribed by nearly 26 times, attracted robust interest from institutional investors, reflecting significant engagement in the agro-forestry sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

