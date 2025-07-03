Identity Clash: The Battle for 'Nazrana' in Satna
In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, a group of real eunuchs confronted a man masquerading as one of them to collect cash, or 'nazrana'. The impostor was publicly humiliated, and the incident was widely shared on social media. This type of fraud has been increasing, leading to calls for official identification for genuine eunuchs.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, a group of genuine eunuchs publicly humiliated a man who was impersonating one of their own to collect 'nazrana,' a cash offering, from locals. The confrontation happened in full view of onlookers, as the imposter was stripped and tonsured before being driven away.
The episode unfolded near Sukheja House in the Krishnanagar area, where a fraudulent group of eight individuals had been soliciting money while pretending to be eunuchs. Their act was interrupted by the arrival of a real eunuch group, leading to the quick departure of all but one of the impostors.
The incident highlights the pervasive issue of impostors in the community trying to exploit 'nazrana' customs. Despite police recommendations for issuing official identity cards to genuine eunuchs over 15 years ago, no tangible progress has been made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
