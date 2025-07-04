Left Menu

Odisha govt signs MoU with Skymet for improved weather data accessibility

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:20 IST
The Odisha government has signed an MoU with Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd for implementation of a project aimed at improving weather data accessibility, officials said. The state government's Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department on Thursday entered into an agreement with Skymet for implementation of the Weather Information Network Data System (WINDS) project, they said.

The initiative is aimed at improving weather data accessibility and enhancing risk management in agriculture, insurance and disaster management sectors, said Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, who is also in charge of the agriculture department.

Under the agreement, Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) will be installed at strategic locations across the state to ensure timely and accurate weather data, Singh Deo said.

"Providing accurate weather data for better crop planning, risk assessment and yield prediction will enhance farmers' efficiency," the deputy CM said.

The central government has launched the WINDS project with the objective of strengthening the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the officials said.

