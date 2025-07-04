Left Menu

Hamirpur farmers asked to insure maize, paddy crops by July 15 under PMFBY

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:57 IST
District authorities have asked farmers to get their maize and paddy crops insured by July 15 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Deputy Director, Agriculture Department Hamirpur Shashi Pal Atri said the last date for insurance of these crops has been fixed as July 15.

The insurance is provided to compensate for the loss occurring due to natural calamities like drought, flood, water logging, hailstorm and others, a statement issued here said.

In Hamirpur district, maize and paddy crops are being insured in the current Kharif season under this scheme and all the subdivisions of the district have been notified for maize crop.

Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bhoranj subdivisions have been notified for paddy crop insurance, he added.

He said that all farmers including sharecroppers and tenants growing maize and paddy crops in the notified areas can get insurance, and the notification related to this scheme is also available on the department's website hpagriculture.com.

Farmers can get their crops insured through the insurance company or nearest Lok Mitra Kendras, banks or online along with their photo identity card, Aadhar card and their land papers. Department officials can be contacted for any kind of consultation regarding the scheme.

For the insurance of maize and paddy crops, a premium of Rs 1,200 per hectare (Rs 48 per kanal) has been fixed. Its insured amount will be Rs 60,000 per hectare, he said adding that all the farmers who have taken loans from banks or other financial institutions will be automatically insured by the financial institutions.

