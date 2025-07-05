Left Menu

Delhi Minister Criticizes AAP for Supporting Illegal Immigrants

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated a new road in Rajouri Garden while criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for supporting illegal immigrants, implicating them in compromising India's national security and constitutional values. Sirsa urged the Election Commission to address these issues immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:59 IST
Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurates newly constructed road in Rajouri garden (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated a newly constructed road in the Rajouri Garden constituency, highlighting past governmental inaction on infrastructure and water supply issues. Addressing the press, Sirsa committed to upgrading roads, streets, and sewage lines to benefit the residents.

Beyond infrastructure, Sirsa directed sharp criticism towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of backing illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, thereby endangering Delhi's security and disregarding India's sovereignty. Sirsa alleged that AAP's actions pose a threat to national unity and circumvent constitutional responsibilities.

He cited past instances, such as AAP's support of illegal settlements and financial aid promises to these groups, as politically motivated and detrimental to genuine citizens. Sirsa called on the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, to address AAP's alleged violations and safeguard national interests.

