Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Spiritual Legacy Holds Strong Amid Reincarnation Debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were present at the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration, held at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala. The Dalai Lama, whose birthday is celebrated on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar, received warm wishes from across the region.

The event was marked by a festive spirit as Tibetan communities gathered in devotion. On July 2, the Dalai Lama underscored that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, his foundation, is exclusively vested with the authority to recognize future reincarnations, explicitly excluding China from the decision-making process regarding his successor.

In a statement, the Dalai Lama asserted that the recognition process for a future Dalai Lama, as outlined in a 2011 declaration, remains the sole responsibility of the Gaden Phodrang Trust in consultation with Tibetan Buddhist leaders. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated the belief that the Dalai Lama alone should choose his successor, amidst China's claims.

