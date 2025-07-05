Heightened Security Amid Devotional Fervor at Puri's Bahuda Yatra

Puri, Odisha [India] – In the bustling coastal town of Puri, the Bahuda Yatra, signifying the return passage of deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple, proceeded under stringent security measures.

Odisha Director General of Police, Yogesh Khurania, on Saturday assured of a peaceful festival, citing the deployment of 205 police platoons and extensive CCTV surveillance to oversee proceedings. The festival, attracting a massive turnout, saw heightened security, especially near the Shri Gundicha Temple, with 10,000 police personnel ensuring safety.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra, emphasized the robust security setup, stating the involvement of eight RAF companies. Mishra highlighted the collaborative planning with stakeholders including temple authorities and local administration, ensuring the festival's success. The event marks the climax of the Rath Yatra festival, with art performances adding to the spiritual ambiance of Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)