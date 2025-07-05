Bihar's Businessman Murder Case Sparks Political Firestorm

On Saturday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Shyam Rajak addressed the shocking murder of Gopal Khemka, a businessman with whom he had a 45-year association. Khemka was killed on Friday night in the bustling Gandhi Maidan area of Patna, raising serious safety concerns in the region.

JDU's Neeraj Kumar labeled the incident as a significant challenge for the Bihar government. He mentioned that an immediate Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of Patna's Central SP to uncover the facts behind Khemka's murder, emphasizing his hope for prompt results.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Bihar government, alleging a rise in businessman murders and questioning the law and order situation. He accused the government of engaging in 'media management' and declared that Bihar is under 'lawlessness' with the current administration.

