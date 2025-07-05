Left Menu

OPEC+ Set to Boost Oil Output Amid Volatile Market

In response to fluctuating oil prices, the OPEC+ group is expected to further escalate oil production, with a potential increase of up to 550,000 barrels per day in August. This move comes amid pressure for increased output and efforts to reclaim market share against rising U.S. supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to address volatile oil prices, OPEC+ is poised to announce an increase in oil production at its upcoming meeting. This decision marks the group's first since prices surged, then dipped, following tensions involving Israeli and U.S. actions towards Iran.

Expected output hikes could reach 550,000 barrels per day in August, surpassing earlier monthly increments. The group's leading oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene to finalize policy adjustments aimed at stabilizing the global oil market.

Despite internal challenges with production targets and external pressures from the U.S., OPEC+ seeks to secure its market position amidst competitive supply dynamics from other producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

