Octopus Energy's Kraken Tech Arm Demerger: A £10BN Move
Octopus Energy initiates the demerger of its tech arm, Kraken, valued at £10 billion. The strategic move aims to separate its technology operations, potentially influencing the energy sector significantly.
Octopus Energy has announced a major strategic move by initiating the demerger of its technology arm, Kraken, with an estimated valuation of £10 billion. This demerger is part of a broader plan to streamline operations and enhance the focus on technological advancements within the company.
The decision was revealed on July 5, and it has garnered significant attention from industry observers and analysts. The separation aims to allow Kraken to operate independently and concentrate on its core technology services.
Experts suggest that this move could potentially lead to notable shifts in the energy sector, as Octopus Energy positions itself to innovate and expand its technological capabilities.
