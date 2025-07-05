Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down: Railway Engineer Arrested in Corruption Case, Absconding Fraudster Nabbed

The CBI arrested a Northern Railways engineer and his subordinate for accepting a bribe of Rs. 34,000. In another case, an accused in a 2017 housing loan fraud has been detained. Both incidents underscore CBI's ongoing efforts in combating corruption and fraud within influential sectors.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) achieved significant breakthroughs as it apprehended an Assistant Divisional Engineer and a Trackman from Northern Railways. The duo was caught red-handed for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 34,000 in connection with clearance of pending bills worth Rs. 17,57,605, as stated in an official release.

The contractor, whose firm was commissioned for railway track fitting by Northern Railways, exposed the bribery incident. A strategic operation by CBI led to the arrests on the night of July 4, with both individuals scheduled to appear before the Special Judge in CBI Court, Ghaziabad, on July 5.

In a separate case, the CBI captured Harsh Sharma, an absconding figure implicated in a housing loan scam linked to the private builder M/s Shree Balaji Hitech Construction Pvt. Ltd. Despite evading the law since 2017, Sharma was detained on July 4, 2025, with a Non-Bailable Warrant, signifying ongoing CBI efforts against financial deception.

