Political Tensions Surge in Nandigram Amid Allegations of Unlawful Arrest

Tensions escalated in Nandigram as Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP MLA and opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, accused the police of wrongfully arresting a BJP worker. The arrest came after allegations of vandalism involving a Trinamool Congress campaign autorickshaw.

Adhikari alleged that the police mistreated the worker's family during the arrest attempt. The BJP worker was taken into custody over claims of tearing TMC banners and damaging a tableau at Bhekutia village. Adhikari labeled the arrest a result of political vendetta.

In response, Trinamool leaders maintained that law enforcement acted appropriately given the circumstances. They criticized the BJP for defending unlawful actions and accused them of inciting unnecessary political drama in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)