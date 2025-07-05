Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Law and Order in Bihar After Businessman's Murder

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly condemned the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, characterizing it as a testament to the deteriorating security conditions within Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Yadav criticized the governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, implying a lack of executive leadership.

Yadav highlighted that despite a similar incident six years ago involving the murder of Khemka's son, no arrests have been made. He pointed to bureaucratic inefficiency and alleged corruption as major issues plaguing the state's law enforcement and said that the businessmen are now fearful for their safety and considering leaving Bihar.

In response to the tragedy, the Bihar Police has established a Special Investigation Team to probe Khemka's murder, which took place near Gandhi Maidan. Superintendent of Police, Patna, Diksha confirmed that the crime occurred late on July 4. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also criticized the current law and order, comparing it unfavorably with past governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)