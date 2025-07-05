Culvert Collapse Disrupts Traffic in Madhya Pradesh After Torrential Rains
A crucial culvert on a state highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district collapsed after heavy rain, leading to traffic diversions. Authorities are working on repairs and ensuring public safety by redirecting vehicles and erecting diversion points to prevent further incidents.
A vital culvert on a highway linking Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh has collapsed due to incessant rain over recent days, according to local authorities on Saturday.
The culvert over the Sukhchain river near Bandesur village in the Gadarwara subdivision failed under the deluge, as confirmed by officials. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ratnesh Mishra stated that both the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) have been alerted to address the damage.
Immediate measures were implemented to divert traffic and safeguard the public. Vehicles from Gadarwara are rerouted via Paloha Tiraha to Tendukheda, with additional diversion points set by Kareli police. Information banners and physical barriers are being deployed as the area remains under close observation to prevent further infrastructure failures.
