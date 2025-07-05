Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: PM Modi and LJP Chief Commemorate Ram Vilas Paswan's Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan paid tribute to late Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary. Celebrated as a festival by the LJP, the occasion marks a commitment to social justice and development, inspired by Paswan's lifelong dedication to the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (right). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the late Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, underscoring his unwavering commitment to social justice. In a poignant post on social media platform X, Modi highlighted Paswan's relentless fight for the rights of marginalized communities, including Dalits and backward classes.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan described the anniversary as a 'festival,' affirming the party's dedication to continuing his father's mission. He expressed it as a day of commitment for party leaders and workers to advance social justice, aspire for Bihar's development, and integrate marginalized sections into the mainstream.

The LJP continues with its annual tradition of commemorating the occasion in Hajipur. Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent political figure, was celebrated for his extensive parliamentary career and posthumous achievements, which include being awarded the Padma Bhushan.

