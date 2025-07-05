National Herald Case Sparks Courtroom Clash: Rahul Gandhi Defends AJL Revival
In the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi's legal team argues that Young Indian was created to revive the Associated Journals Limited and not profit from rents. The case has sparked heated exchanges over allegations of money laundering, with key figures like Motilal Vohra and historical ties to India's independence at the forefront.
- Country:
- India
Courtroom tensions rose as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's counsel defended the creation of Young Indian during the National Herald case hearing. The legal team argued that the initiative's primary aim was to revive the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a legacy of India's freedom struggle, rather than to earn revenue from rent.
Amidst the proceedings, Special Judge Vishal Gogne conducted hearings on a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both senior advocates RS Cheema and Pramod Kumar Dubey represented Gandhi's interests, countering claims of conspiracy and lack of transparency in AJL's financial dealings.
The controversy revolves around the assignment of AJL's assets and loans, with advocates emphasizing AJL's role as a non-profit dedicated to revitalizing its mission. The defense dismissed money laundering allegations, claiming AJL's profits benefit Young Indian, contradicting the ED's assertions of wrongdoing and rent mismanagement.
