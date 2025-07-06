Godrej Capital Targets AUM Expansion and Strategic Growth in Financial Sector

Godrej Capital's assets under management have reached approximately Rs 18,000 crore, and by the end of FY26, the company aims to grow this to over Rs 25,000 crore, according to Manish Shah, the managing director and CEO.

In the subsequent years, FY27 to FY28, Godrej Capital plans to nearly double its AUM to Rs 50,000 crore. Ownership by Godrej Industries, with over a 90% stake, provides ample capital for this growth, and a recent Rs 285 crore infusion has further solidified its financial foundation.

The firm is also exploring expansion into supply chain financing and is seeking technological enhancements through a partnership with Salesforce. This collaboration will refine its customer interface and improve loan processing speed, part of a broader strategy to prioritize customer service while balancing data privacy needs.

