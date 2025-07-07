Massive Fire Ravages Truck Parking Zone Near Navi Mumbai Market

A massive fire erupted late at night in a truck parking zone near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Turbhe Sector 20, Navi Mumbai. The inferno inflicted significant damage on several vehicles and infrastructure within the area.

Fire services promptly arrived after receiving the alert and commenced operations to extinguish the flames. Dramatic visuals captured the flames overtaking the terminal, leaving the parked vehicles reduced to ashes.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported as yet. Authorities await further details on the incident as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)