Massive Fire Ravages Truck Parking Zone Near Navi Mumbai Market

A late-night fire in a Navi Mumbai truck parking zone adjacent to the APMC market caused substantial damage to vehicles and infrastructure. Fire services quickly responded to the scene, managing to control the blaze. Despite the intensity, no casualties were reported, with further updates awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:35 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire erupted late at night in a truck parking zone near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Turbhe Sector 20, Navi Mumbai. The inferno inflicted significant damage on several vehicles and infrastructure within the area.

Fire services promptly arrived after receiving the alert and commenced operations to extinguish the flames. Dramatic visuals captured the flames overtaking the terminal, leaving the parked vehicles reduced to ashes.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported as yet. Authorities await further details on the incident as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

