Market Jitters: U.S. Tariffs and OPEC + Supply Increases Sway Global Markets

Global markets showed signs of concern as the United States hinted at forthcoming tariff increases without providing clear details. This uncertainty, coupled with OPEC+'s unexpected boost in oil output, led to a cautious response from investors.

President Trump announced impending tariff hikes, creating trepidation among trading partners. The market's quiet reaction indicates a growing familiarity with abrupt shifts in U.S. trade policy.

Safe-haven assets gained traction while currency markets remained volatile. Concerns over these policies' impact on economic growth contributed to a cautious economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)