NABARD's Digital Drive: Transforming Rural Banking in India

NABARD is integrating IT systems of Regional Rural Banks under 'One State One RRB' by September 30. This amalgamation enhances scale efficiency. NABARD is also building digital infrastructure to support rural credit and agri systems while addressing challenges like low internet bandwidth and digitising agri value chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:44 IST
NABARD's Digital Drive: Transforming Rural Banking in India
NABARD Chairman Shaji KV announced on Monday that the IT integration of recently amalgamated Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) is set for completion by September 30, following the 'One State One RRB' principle effective since May 1.

This integration aims to improve efficiency and cost rationalization across 28 RRBs spread over 26 states and 2 Union Territories, covering 700 districts. At a CII event, Shaji highlighted that NABARD is establishing a common digital infrastructure for the RRBs to enhance credit reach.

Despite challenges like low internet access, NABARD is advancing with digitizing agri value chains and integrating blockchain for crop traceability. They also focus on closing the rural-urban income gap and aim to transform farmers into agribusiness entrepreneurs with support from fintech sandboxes.

