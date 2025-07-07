EU's Anti-Deforestation Law Faces Pushback from Within
Most EU countries have requested changes to the anti-deforestation law, which requires proof that goods like soy and palm oil don't contribute to deforestation. Many argue it disadvantages their producers. Brussels might delay its implementation amid concerns about financial implications and regulatory complexities.
The European Union's leading stance on anti-deforestation is facing significant internal opposition as most member countries call for alterations to the existing law. The law, set to activate in December, mandates proof that commodities such as soy, beef, and palm oil sold in the EU are deforestation-free.
Despite its environmental intentions, the policy is criticized for imposing competitive disadvantages on some EU producers. With 18 out of 27 agriculture ministers appealing to Brussels, there is a call to exempt countries deemed to have a low deforestation risk from the stringent rules.
The signatories argue that full traceability and compliance for all products will be challenging. The EU is urged to postpone the law's start date and simplify its terms to ensure that European businesses aren't compelled to relocate overseas to sidestep these regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
