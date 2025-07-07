'Sheesh Mahal' Debate Heats Up: Delhi's Political Showdown Over Luxe Renovations

In a renewed round of political crossfire, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its past leader, Arvind Kejriwal's controversial residence, dubbing it the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sirsa wittily remarked that it could only serve as a five-star hotel given its opulence.

In a direct dig at opposition parties criticizing the expense labeled as 'Maya Mahal', Sirsa defended Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asserting that the costs for her home are reasonable. Highlighting the stark contrast, he mentioned the renovations in her official quarters, originally staff quarters for the Lieutenant Governor, amounted to just Rs 50 lakh.

Sirsa's comments come amidst ongoing renovations, feverishly watched over by the city's political circles. Official documents detail expenses for electrical and interior fittings, five televisions, air conditioners, and comprehensive security systems, fueling the war of words as Delhi's political climate remains charged.