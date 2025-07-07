Left Menu

'Sheesh Mahal' Debate Heats Up: Delhi's Political Showdown Over Luxe Renovations

Delhi's political arena witnesses intense verbal skirmishes as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa critiques AAP over former CM Kejriwal's luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal'. Amidst allegations, new CM Rekha Gupta's home renovations come under scrutiny, with opposition addressing costs tagged 'Maya Mahal', backing debates on lavish expense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:19 IST
'Sheesh Mahal' Debate Heats Up: Delhi's Political Showdown Over Luxe Renovations
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed round of political crossfire, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its past leader, Arvind Kejriwal's controversial residence, dubbing it the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Sirsa wittily remarked that it could only serve as a five-star hotel given its opulence.

In a direct dig at opposition parties criticizing the expense labeled as 'Maya Mahal', Sirsa defended Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asserting that the costs for her home are reasonable. Highlighting the stark contrast, he mentioned the renovations in her official quarters, originally staff quarters for the Lieutenant Governor, amounted to just Rs 50 lakh.

Sirsa's comments come amidst ongoing renovations, feverishly watched over by the city's political circles. Official documents detail expenses for electrical and interior fittings, five televisions, air conditioners, and comprehensive security systems, fueling the war of words as Delhi's political climate remains charged.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025