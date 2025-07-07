Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ECI's Special Revision of Bihar's Electoral Rolls

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticizes BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. Surjewala claims the revision lacks legal basis and accuses it of disenfranchising voters, with allegations reaching the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:29 IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has questioned the decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. Surjewala highlighted that the voter list was previously finalized in January 2025, acknowledged by ECI, but was abruptly set aside despite revisions being made until June.

Surjewala, in a post on X, argued that the sudden requirement for 70 million voters to prove their Indian citizenship lacks any legal foundation, jeopardizing citizens whose names were added after 2003. He claimed voters who have participated in elections for over two decades are now being scrutinized, forced to provide identification, residence, and citizenship documents.

Raising concerns about the transparency of the SIR process, Surjewala noted that the term 'Special Intensive Revision' is absent from electoral laws. Additionally, he pointed to rampant issues with form submissions and domicile certificate issuance, asserting the process is more a disenfranchisement effort than a voter list update. His allegations have prompted the Supreme Court to schedule a hearing on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

