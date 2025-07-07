Owaisi Challenges Rijiju: Minority Rights are Fundamental, Not a Charity

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a sharp critique against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his comments on minority welfare in India. Responding to Rijiju's social media post, Owaisi emphasized that minority rights should be considered fundamental rights rather than acts of generosity by the government.

Owaisi raised serious concerns about the treatment of minorities in India, questioning whether it is a 'benefit' for them to face derogatory labels and violence regularly. He reminded Rijiju of his constitutional duties, stating that protection should mean safeguarding citizens, not subjecting them to threats and attacks.

Furthermore, Owaisi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his alleged hate speech targeting minorities. Highlighting the struggles faced by Indian Muslims, he accused the government of turning minorities into 'hostages' deprived of social, political, and economic visibility and rights. Owaisi also questioned the legality and fairness of recent policy changes affecting minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)