Owaisi Challenges Rijiju: Minority Rights are Fundamental, Not a Charity

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, underscoring the essential nature of minority rights in India. Owaisi expressed concerns over discriminatory practices and policies, questioning the government’s commitment to minority welfare. He demanded fair treatment and justice for Indian minorities, referencing recent legislative actions and their impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:35 IST
Owaisi Challenges Rijiju: Minority Rights are Fundamental, Not a Charity
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a sharp critique against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his comments on minority welfare in India. Responding to Rijiju's social media post, Owaisi emphasized that minority rights should be considered fundamental rights rather than acts of generosity by the government.

Owaisi raised serious concerns about the treatment of minorities in India, questioning whether it is a 'benefit' for them to face derogatory labels and violence regularly. He reminded Rijiju of his constitutional duties, stating that protection should mean safeguarding citizens, not subjecting them to threats and attacks.

Furthermore, Owaisi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his alleged hate speech targeting minorities. Highlighting the struggles faced by Indian Muslims, he accused the government of turning minorities into 'hostages' deprived of social, political, and economic visibility and rights. Owaisi also questioned the legality and fairness of recent policy changes affecting minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

