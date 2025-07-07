Left Menu

India's Strategic Waterway Links: Boosting Northeast and ASEAN Connectivity

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasizes enhancing India's waterway connectivity with the Bay of Bengal and ASEAN nations. The initiative under PM Modi's leadership aims to transform the North-East into a trade hub, leveraging the Act East Policy, improved infrastructure, and strategic alliances to boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:42 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stressed the exploration of waterways to improve connectivity with the Bay of Bengal. This initiative aims to bolster the North-East's trading opportunities and is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy.

According to Sonowal, the Prime Minister envisions the North-East as India's 'Ashta Lakshmi,' a potential growth engine set to become South East Asia's hub. The operational Sittwe port and ongoing infrastructure projects, like the Kaladan corridor, are pivotal for accelerating regional growth, particularly benefiting local entrepreneurs and farmers.

On June 30, Sonowal inaugurated the ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue in Chennai, attended by ASEAN member nations. The dialogue, part of India's plan to professionalize 5,000 km of waterways, underscores efforts to enhance cruise connectivity, aiming for a significant increase in cruise passengers by 2029.

