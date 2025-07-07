Left Menu

Strategizing Agricultural Growth: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Oilseeds and Pulses

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to enhance oilseeds and pulses production, aiming for reduced import reliance. He emphasized research strengthening and state-specific crop strategies, while urging tighter control on substandard inputs. The minister also highlighted innovation in farm mechanisation and encouraged reviewing scheme effectiveness.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled government plans on Monday for state and crop-specific initiatives to boost oilseeds and pulses production, targeting reduced import reliance. This announcement followed his talk at the 96th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, emphasizing stronger research collaborations and innovative efforts.

Chouhan stressed the need for future research to be demand-focused and utility-driven rather than ceremonial. He acknowledged the nation's progress in foodgrain levels, but saw increased oilseeds and pulses production as key challenges, for which detailed crop-wise discussions have already begun across states.

The minister also revealed forthcoming legislation to counter the sale of substandard agricultural inputs and called for developing advanced farming equipment tailored to farmers' needs. He urged states to evaluate and refine agricultural schemes to ensure relevance and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

