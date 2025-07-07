Left Menu

Uttarakhand’s Agricultural Ambitions: CM Dhami Secures Rs 3,800 Cr Support

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss and secure support for Rs 3,800 crore in agricultural schemes. Focused on modernization, self-reliance, and safety from wildlife, the plans aim to uplift farmers economically through various innovative and traditional methods.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a pivotal meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital, securing crucial support for expansive agricultural projects totaling Rs 3,800 crore. The discussions emphasized statewide plans to modernize and expand agricultural practices, tailored to the region's unique geographical needs.

Chief Minister Dhami announced comprehensive schemes focusing on innovation, mechanization, and promotion of traditional agriculture, all targeting self-reliance for farmers. Rs 1,052.80 crore has been earmarked for constructing agricultural fences to guard crops in hilly areas against wildlife, while Rs 400 crore is proposed to establish 10,000 farm machinery banks to benefit small farmers.

Further initiatives include a State Millet Mission with a budget of Rs 134.89 crore, fostering traditional crop cultivation, and the strengthening of apple production systems at Rs 1,150 crore. This meeting reasserted the state's commitment to agricultural advancement and the central government's supportive role, fostering economic growth for Uttarakhand's agrarian community.

