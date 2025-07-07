Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Green Initiative: A New Era for Mainpat Amid Digital Vision

Union Minister JP Nadda spearheads ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation at Mainpat's biodiversity park, underscoring BJP's environmental commitment. Meanwhile, initiatives for digital transformation in Chhattisgarh aim to reinforce the state's infrastructure to support PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda participated in a significant environmental initiative by planting a sapling during a three-day training session for BJP MLAs and MPs in Mainpat, Surguja, Chhattisgarh. This effort is part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign taking place at the Biodiversity Park.

Chhattisgarh Minister OP Choudhary highlighted the commitment to reversing deforestation trends, recalling the encroachment issues under the previous administration. The Chhattisgarh government, as stated by Chief Minister Arun Sao, is hosting a three-day training conference to enhance the skills of newly elected district Panchayat leaders amid broader efforts to restore Mainpat's natural beauty.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed Chhattisgarh's path towards digital progress, stressing the importance of electronics and IT in achieving the 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047' vision, in line with PM Modi's national roadmap. The focus lies on expanding mobile towers and fiber networks, particularly in remote regions like Bastar and Surguja, to ensure efficient governance.

