Left Menu

ISRO and UP Government Collaborate on Satellite Solutions for Lightning Safety

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan met UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategic uses of remote sensing technologies in the state's development. They focused on creating a dedicated satellite to provide early warnings for lightning strikes, a measure crucial for saving lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:02 IST
ISRO and UP Government Collaborate on Satellite Solutions for Lightning Safety
ISRO chief V Narayanan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/X@myogioffice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr V Narayanan, engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence. The discussion centered around leveraging remote sensing technologies to bolster the state's developmental strategies.

Dr Narayanan highlighted recent advancements in areas such as weather forecasting, forest monitoring, groundwater profiling, and climate change analysis. The discussion took a pivotal turn when Chief Minister Adityanath raised concerns about the frequent fatalities caused by lightning strikes in the state, advocating for a dedicated satellite to issue timely alerts.

With an alarming average of 300 annual deaths due to lightning, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential of cutting-edge satellite technology in disaster mitigation. Dr Narayanan assured the Chief Minister that ISRO would seriously consider this proposal, working towards a feasible and prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025