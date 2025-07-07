ISRO and UP Government Collaborate on Satellite Solutions for Lightning Safety

In a significant meeting, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr V Narayanan, engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence. The discussion centered around leveraging remote sensing technologies to bolster the state's developmental strategies.

Dr Narayanan highlighted recent advancements in areas such as weather forecasting, forest monitoring, groundwater profiling, and climate change analysis. The discussion took a pivotal turn when Chief Minister Adityanath raised concerns about the frequent fatalities caused by lightning strikes in the state, advocating for a dedicated satellite to issue timely alerts.

With an alarming average of 300 annual deaths due to lightning, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential of cutting-edge satellite technology in disaster mitigation. Dr Narayanan assured the Chief Minister that ISRO would seriously consider this proposal, working towards a feasible and prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)