Market Shakes: FTSE Dips Amid Corporate Updates and Tariff Concerns

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both ended lower due to corporate updates and concerns over U.S. tariffs. Oil and gas stocks led the losses, with Shell and BP taking notable hits. The domestic market felt extra pressure from political upheaval. Currys faced a significant downgrade, impacting its stock value.

Updated: 07-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:08 IST
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 saw declines on Monday as investors digested a slew of corporate updates and followed developments in U.S. tariff policies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, while the FTSE 250 slid 0.1%.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Washington neared finalizing several trade deals, sparking concerns as the announcement of increased tariffs loomed. British markets felt additional pressure from domestic political challenges, including welfare reform U-turns by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, raising fiscal concerns.

Oil and gas stocks took a hit, falling 2.6% collectively, with Shell's shares dropping 2.9% after it warned of lower-than-expected quarterly earnings. Currys also nosedived 5% following a rating downgrade from RBC, while Ferrexpo reported a significant drop in iron ore production.

