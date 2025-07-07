Kapil Mishra Faces Legal Heat: Delhi Police Submits New Evidence in Social Media Post Case

In a significant development within the ongoing legal proceedings against incumbent Law Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi Police on Monday submitted an additional supplementary chargesheet. This was filed in connection to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, bringing fresh momentum to the case linked to Mishra's controversial tweet originating from the social media platform X.

Previously, on May 26, the court had admonished the Delhi Police over what it deemed as insufficient investigative efforts concerning the tweet allegedly posted by Mishra. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia has since adjourned the matter, now scheduled for arguments on July 18, following a request from the defense counsel.

The court had earlier ordered higher police officials to review and report on the investigation's adequacy, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination into the matter. As the trial court recognized potential breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, the case highlights the sensitivities surrounding electoral integrity and online discourse.

