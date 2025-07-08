Left Menu

Kerala's Ongoing Battle Against Nipah: Health Authorities on High Alert

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, held a review meeting in Malappuram concerning the Nipah virus prevention efforts. Currently, 461 individuals are under surveillance, with 27 deemed high-risk. Alerts have been issued in three districts following two confirmed cases, signaling rigorous containment measures underway.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:16 IST

Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened a critical review meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Malappuram to strategize on the containment of the Nipah virus. She revealed that 461 individuals are being monitored, with 27 considered to be at high risk and receiving treatment across several districts, including Malappuram and Palakkad.

Minister George reported that 46 of 48 contacts have tested negative, with those at high risk under strict quarantine. She emphasized that the identities of all individuals in the contact list have been confirmed, with police assistance ensuring no lapses. This follows an alert issued on July 4 after two suspected cases emerged.

Veena George identified the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad as high-alert areas due to two confirmed Nipah cases. The first case involved an 18-year-old from Malappuram, who passed away on July 1. The second case involves a 38-year-old from Pallakad, currently in a Mallapuram hospital. Over 300 contacts are being traced as containment efforts intensify.

