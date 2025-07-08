Left Menu

Political Rifts Emerge as Influencer Faces Threats from MNS Leader's Son

In a developing case that has stirred political tensions, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane criticizes MNS for inaction after influencer Rajshree More is allegedly threatened by Rahil Shaikh, son of the MNS leader. The incident, following a car accident, raises questions about political favoritism and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:19 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has launched a scathing critique of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) following an incident where social media influencer Rajshree More was reportedly abused and threatened by Rahil Shaikh, the son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh. Rane alleged that the party would avoid action due to Shaikh's identity, claiming MNS only targets impoverished Hindus.

The controversy erupted after a video went viral showing a shirtless Rahil Shaikh hurling abuses at More after a traffic collision in Mumbai's Andheri West. More demanded stern action against Shaikh, narrating how he allegedly cited political connections during the altercation and abused her in front of police officers.

According to More, the incident unfolded when her vehicle was struck multiple times by Shaikh's car, driven by him while intoxicated. She described the event as targeting for her advocacy for inclusivity in Mumbai, raising concerns about systemic bias and the safety of individuals opposing the status quo. The police have since detained Shaikh and initiated an investigation.

