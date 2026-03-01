Left Menu

Congress Condemns Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader

The Congress has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticizing external power interference as imperialistic. The party advocates for peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue, aligning with India's foundational values like non-violence and non-alignment. The killing, carried out by the US and Israel, has escalated tensions in the region.

Updated: 01-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:57 IST
The Congress party has issued a strong condemnation of the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, categorically stating that no external force should interfere in the regime change of a sovereign nation. Such actions, the party argues, are akin to imperialism and violate international norms.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, emphasized that every nation's populace has the right to decide its political future, decrying the assassination as antithetical to India's principles of peaceful conflict resolution and non-alignment. The party extended condolences to Iran's citizens and criticized the geopolitical instability triggered by the US and Israel's actions.

The Congress also highlighted India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of Indians in affected regions. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, urging global leaders to remember Gandhi's teachings on non-violence and peace.

