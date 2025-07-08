Tragic Collision: School Bus Hit by Train in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, two students lost their lives, and three others were injured when a school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing. Among the injured were two children and the bus driver, as confirmed by Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Jayakumar. Authorities from the Railway Police, railway authorities, and the State Police are conducting thorough investigations into the accident.

Superintendent of Police Jayakumar reported that one student died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment. Expressing his sorrow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. On social media platform X, he conveyed, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the accident in Sembanarkuppam, Cuddalore, in which two young students lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased children."

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Stalin announced compensation of ₹5 lakhs for the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those with serious injuries, and ₹50,000 for individuals with minor injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 7:40 am at the Sembankuppam railway crossing, as the school bus was attempting to navigate the tracks during the railway crossing and was struck by an oncoming train. Restoration work is underway at the site to address the aftermath of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)