Left Menu

Tragic Collision: School Bus Hit by Train in Tamil Nadu

Two students lost their lives and three others were injured when a school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. Investigation is underway, and compensation for victims has been announced by the state's chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:11 IST
Tragic Collision: School Bus Hit by Train in Tamil Nadu
Visual from the accident site (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, two students lost their lives, and three others were injured when a school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing. Among the injured were two children and the bus driver, as confirmed by Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Jayakumar. Authorities from the Railway Police, railway authorities, and the State Police are conducting thorough investigations into the accident.

Superintendent of Police Jayakumar reported that one student died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment. Expressing his sorrow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. On social media platform X, he conveyed, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the accident in Sembanarkuppam, Cuddalore, in which two young students lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased children."

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Stalin announced compensation of ₹5 lakhs for the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those with serious injuries, and ₹50,000 for individuals with minor injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 7:40 am at the Sembankuppam railway crossing, as the school bus was attempting to navigate the tracks during the railway crossing and was struck by an oncoming train. Restoration work is underway at the site to address the aftermath of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025