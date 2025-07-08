Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's India-Pakistan Claims

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for not addressing Donald Trump's claims of halting hostilities between India and Pakistan, highlighting the US President's assertion of preventing a possible nuclear conflict. Ramesh's remarks came in response to Trump's recent statements about US-mediated trade deals and conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:09 IST
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response to US President Donald Trump's assertion of stopping a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Ramesh expressed his concerns through a detailed post on the social media platform X.

Ramesh pointedly noted that Trump had repeatedly claimed credit for averting a four-day war between the two countries in May, emphasizing that the US intervention was pivotal in preventing escalation. According to Trump, the dialogue with India and Pakistan was facilitated by leveraging US trade relations as a diplomatic tool.

Trump's comments have reignited discussions about the upcoming US trade deal with India. While Trump hinted at imminent agreements, Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal underscored that India's deals would adhere to specific timelines, sidestepping diplomatic pressure. The ongoing discourse raises questions about regional peace and the strategic silence of India's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

