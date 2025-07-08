Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's India-Pakistan Claims

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response to US President Donald Trump's assertion of stopping a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Ramesh expressed his concerns through a detailed post on the social media platform X.

Ramesh pointedly noted that Trump had repeatedly claimed credit for averting a four-day war between the two countries in May, emphasizing that the US intervention was pivotal in preventing escalation. According to Trump, the dialogue with India and Pakistan was facilitated by leveraging US trade relations as a diplomatic tool.

Trump's comments have reignited discussions about the upcoming US trade deal with India. While Trump hinted at imminent agreements, Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal underscored that India's deals would adhere to specific timelines, sidestepping diplomatic pressure. The ongoing discourse raises questions about regional peace and the strategic silence of India's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)