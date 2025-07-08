Left Menu

Patna Encounter: Alleged Arms Supplier Vikas Killed, Mother Claims Ignorance

In a dramatic turn, Vikas, allegedly linked to a high-profile Patna murder, was killed in a police encounter near Damaiya Ghat. His mother denies knowledge of his crimes. Meanwhile, the murder's key suspect is under arrest, as Bihar demands tighter security following the businessman's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:28 IST
Mother of accused Vikas alias Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent police encounter near Damaiya Ghat in Patna, Vikas, also known as Raja, was killed. His mother, completely unaware of his alleged criminal activities, maintains that her son was employed in Chennai. Vikas was identified by authorities as an arms supplier tied to businessman Gopal Khemka's murder.

The encounter, taking place around 2:45 am near the Malslami police station, led to the recovery of a pistol and cartridge. Vikas's body was subsequently sent to Nalanda Medical College for a post-mortem examination. The situation has further escalated with the arrest of the primary suspect in Khemka's murder.

Gopal Khemka, a businessman, was assassinated outside his home in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on July 4. His family had previously requested protection following the murder of another family member in 2018. The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case further, under the scrutiny of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

