Scaling Solar: International Solar Alliance's Strategic Meet

The International Solar Alliance is set to host its Seventh Regional Committee Meeting for the Asia and Pacific region in Sri Lanka next week, focusing on the expansion of solar energy utilization. This event will gather key figures from government, academia, and industry to discuss strategic approaches for solar deployment in the region.

The meeting, taking place from July 15-17, is viewed as a crucial networking platform, aiming to develop actionable and investment-ready solutions that can be implemented across countries and technologies. Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, emphasized the meeting's potential to impact solar energy expansion efforts significantly.

Established in 2015, ISA collaborates with global governments to enhance energy access and promote solar power as a vital move toward achieving a carbon-neutral world. With 123 member countries, the alliance plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable energy transitions globally.

